India beats Bangladesh by 208 runs to win Test

HYDERABAD, India (AP) " India beat Bangladesh by 208 runs Monday to win the one-off test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

India wrapped up victory just before tea on the fifth and final day by bowling out Bangladesh for 250 in the second innings.

Ravinchandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja each captured four wickets for India while Mahmudullah top scored for Bangladesh with a defiant 64.

Resuming on 103-3, chasing an improbable 459-run target, Bangladesh got off to a poor start when Shakib Al Hasan was caught at short leg off Ravindra Jadeja for 22 in the third over of the morning and first-innings' centurion Mushfiqur Rahim departed for 23.

The tourists reached 202-5 at lunch but lost their last 5 remaining wickets after the interval to concede defeat.

Mahmudullah and Sabbir Rahman added 51 for the sixth wicket but both fell to Ishant Sharma and India's bowlers mopped up the tail to clinch a sixth successive series win for the world's top ranked test team.

India's next assignment is a four-test series against Australia, starting in Pune on February 23.