India closes in on victory vs Bangladesh in 1st test

HYDERABAD, India (AP) " Bangladesh reached 103-3 in 35 overs at stumps on day four of the one-off test against India in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The tourists, chasing an improbable 459-run target, need another 356 runs for victory.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 388 in their first innings, prompting India to declare at 159-4 in their second innings to set up the chase.

At stumps, Shakib Al Hasan was unbeaten on 21 runs, while Mahmudullah was batting on 9 not out.

Post tea, Bangladesh made a poor start as Tamim Iqbal (3) was dismissed off Ravichandran Ashwin (2-34) in the sixth over. India called for a DRS review, which showed the batsman got an inside-edge onto his pad before he was caught at gully.

Soumya Sarkar (42) and Mominul Haque (27) then put on 60 runs for the second wicket. Sarkar survived a caught behind shout off Ashwin via DRS review.

Ravindra Jadeja (1-27) removed Sarkar, caught at slip in the 22nd over, and then Ashwin made it a quick double blow three overs later, with Haque caught at slip as well.

Shakib too survived a caught behind appeal via DRS, and later his 28-run partnership with Mahmudullah pushed Bangladesh past 100 in the 32nd over.