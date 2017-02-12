Cricket: Canterbury win women's one-day final

By Niall Anderson

The Canterbury Magicians didn't let the pain of finals defeat linger for long.

Defeated in the women's Twenty20 final on Saturday, the Magicians bounced back by claiming the one-day trophy the following day.

It was a well-deserved remedy after a five run defeat to the Otago Sparks in the Twenty20 final, with the Magicians picking up their first one-day title since the 2012/2013 season with a six-wicket win over the Auckland Hearts today.

Kate Ebrahim [nee Broadmore] proved the difference maker for Canterbury, with the all-rounder putting in a brilliant performance with an unbeaten century to go alongside two wickets.

A former international, Ebrahim took 2-32 in her 10 over spell of medium pacers to peg back the Hearts after they won the toss and decided to bat first.

Auckland were steered out of trouble though, thanks to a superb innings from White Fern Katie Perkins.

Perkins hit impressively down the ground and feasted upon any spin bowling that was short or wide, striking nine fours and a six to provide the bulk of the Hearts' runs.

Amy Satterthwaite's spin helped keep the run rate in check, finishing with 1-36 from her 10 overs, but Perkins was aggressive, moving through to 89 not out with an over remaining.

Three balls later she had a fantastic unbeaten century off 111 balls as Auckland ended up on a competitive 233-6.

Canterbury's chase started poorly, with influential skipper Satterthwaite departing for just three as a result of a stunning one-handed catch from Regina Lili'i.

Satterthwaite was caught fending at a swerving off-cutter from Arlene Kelly, and Lili'i went low in the gully to claim a superb right handed grab, inches off the ground.

When fellow opener Kirsty Nation departed for 30, Canterbury were 66-2 in the 18th over and tracking behind the required run rate.

That's when Ebrahim took over, finding a more than able partner in Erin Bermingham.

The pair combined to hit 22 boundaries as they added 145 for the third wicket, a Canterbury record against Auckland.

Ebrahim was quick to pounce on any short deliveries, pulling through the legside with power as she saw off the accurate seamers of Holly Huddleston (1-32) before attacking the slower bowlers.

Huddleston took the wicket of Bermingham for a fantastic run-a-ball 78, but by that stage Canterbury were left needing just 23 runs from seven overs.

Ebrahim saw them home, with her match-winning performance capped off by hitting the winning runs to bring up her century.​

