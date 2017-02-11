India vs Bangladesh Test Scoreboard

HYDERABAD, India (AP) " Scoreboard Saturday at stumps on the third day of the one-off test betwen India and Bangladesh at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium:
Tamim Iqbal run out Yadav/Kumar 24
Soumya Sarkar c Saha b Yadav 15
Mominul Haque lbw b Yadav 12
Mahmudullah lbw b Sharma 28
Shakib al Hasan c Yadav b Ashwin 82
Mushfiqur Rahim not out 81
Sabbir Rahman lbw b Jadeja 16
Mehedi Hasan Miraz not out 51
Extras: (13lb) 13
TOTAL: (for six wickets) 322.
Overs: 104. Batting time: 427 minutes.
Still to bat: Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi.
Fall of wickets: 1-38, 2-44, 3-64, 4-109, 5-216, 6-235.
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 17-6-46-0, Ishant Sharma 16-5-54-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 24-6-77-1, Umesh Yadav 18-3-72-2, Ravindra Jadeja 29-8-60-1.
Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match Referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.
Toss: India.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings