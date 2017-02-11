India vs Bangladesh Test Scoreboard

HYDERABAD, India (AP) " Scoreboard Saturday at stumps on the third day of the one-off test betwen India and Bangladesh at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium:

Tamim Iqbal run out Yadav/Kumar 24

Soumya Sarkar c Saha b Yadav 15

Mominul Haque lbw b Yadav 12

Mahmudullah lbw b Sharma 28

Shakib al Hasan c Yadav b Ashwin 82

Mushfiqur Rahim not out 81

Sabbir Rahman lbw b Jadeja 16

Mehedi Hasan Miraz not out 51

Extras: (13lb) 13

TOTAL: (for six wickets) 322.

Overs: 104. Batting time: 427 minutes.

Still to bat: Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi.

Fall of wickets: 1-38, 2-44, 3-64, 4-109, 5-216, 6-235.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 17-6-46-0, Ishant Sharma 16-5-54-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 24-6-77-1, Umesh Yadav 18-3-72-2, Ravindra Jadeja 29-8-60-1.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match Referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.

Toss: India.