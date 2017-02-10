5:01pm Sat 11 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI Scoreboard

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) " Scoreboard Friday for the fifth one-day international between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Centurion:

Quinton de Kock c Weerakkody b Lakmal 109

Hashim Amla c Mendis b Madushanka 154

Faf du Plessis c Lakmal b Madushanka 41

AB de Villiers c Kumara b Vandersay 14

JP Duminy c Dickwella b Lakmal 10

Farhaan Behardien c Gunaratne b Lakmal 32

Chris Morris not out 3

Wayne Parnell not out 1

Extras (4b, 5lb, 10w, 1nb) 20

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 384

Overs: 50.

Fall of wickets: 1-187, 2-250, 3-271, 4-309, 5-371, 6-379.

Did not bat: Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada.

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 10-0-71-3, Lahiru Kumara 7-0-60-0, Lahiru Madushanka 8-0-70-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 4-0-24-0, Sachith Pathirana 6-1-43-0, Jeffrey Vandersay 10-0-61-1, Asela Gunaratne 5-0-46-0.

Niroshan Dickwella c de Villiers b Parnell 39

Upul Tharanga c Rabada b Morris 7

Continued below.

Related Content

Kusal Mendis c de Villiers b Morris 1

Sandun Weerakkody c c Rabada b Parnell 10

Dhananjaya de Silva b Imran Tahir 11

More Cricket

Asela Gunaratne not out 114

Sachith Pathirana c de Villiers b Morris 56

Lahiru Madushanka run out 7

Jeffrey Vandersay b Morris 7

Suranga Lakmal not out 20

Extras: (4b, 9lb, 11w) 24

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 296

Overs: 50.

Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-43, 3-55, 4-70, 5-82, 6-175, 7-183, 8-199.

Did not bat: Lahiru Kumara.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 10-0-55-0, Chris Morris 10-1-31-4, Wayne Parnell 7-0-51-2, Imran Tahir 10-0-57-1, JP Duminy 5-0-28-0, Andile Phehlukwayo 7-1-44-0, Farhaan Behardien 1-0-17-0.

Result: South Africa won by 88 runs.

Series: South Africa won five-match series 5-0.

Toss: Sri Lanka.

Umpires: Shaun George, South Africa, and Richard Kettleborough, England.

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 11 Feb 2017 19:07:31 Processing Time: 18ms