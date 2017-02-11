2 Pakistan players suspended from T20 league

ISLAMABAD (AP) " Pakistan cricket internationals Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been provisionally suspended from the Pakistan Super League under anti-corruption rules.

Both Khan and Latif play for defending champion Islamabad United in the fledgling PSL. Its second season began in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

Latif didn't play and Sharjeel was out for 1 as United won its opening match against Peshawar Zalmi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, in suspending the pair, said in a statement on Friday it was investigating "an international syndicate which is believed to be attempting to corrupt the PSL."

PSL chairman Najam Sethi declined to give details.

"This investigation is a clear demonstration of our determination to drive corruption out of our sport," Sethi said in a statement.

PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan said players should, "as a matter of urgency," say if they receive a suspicious approach.

Sharjeel made his test debut against Australia at Sydney last month and has played 25 one-day internationals and 15 Twenty20s.

Latif has represented Pakistan in 5 ODIs and 13 T20s.