Kohli heightens Bangladesh's pain on day 2

HYDERABAD, India (AP) " Virat Kohli continued to heap misery on Bangladesh as India reached 477-4 in 121 overs at lunch on day two of the one-off cricket test in Hyderabad.

The Indian skipper was unbeaten on 191 runs, while Wriddhiman Saha was 4 not out.

Resuming from the overnight score of 356-3, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane (82) set about the visitors' attack from the outset, adding 70 runs in the first hour and pushing their fourth-wicket partnership towards 200.

Rahane completed his 10th test half-century off 73 balls, while Kohli accumulated the most test runs for an Indian batsman in a season, beating Virender Sehwag's record of 1105 runs in 2004-05.

Things finally started to happen for Bangladesh in the second hour. Rahane was dropped at deep backward point when on 62 in the 101st over, with Sabbir Rahman spilling a difficult diving chance off paceman Kamrul Islam Rabbi (0-100).

The miss only cost Bangladesh 20 more runs, with Rahane caught at short cover in tremendous fashion by Mehedi Hasan off the bowling of left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (2-79), ending his partnership with Kohli on 222 runs.

Kohli was then reprieved in an lbw appeal from off-spinner Mehedi Hasan on 180, which was given out by umpire Joel Wilson but which Kohli had overturned via DRS review. Saha too got a life as keeper Mushfiqur Rahim missed a straightforward stumping off Taijul Islam shortly before lunch.

India scored 121 runs in the morning session for the loss of one wicket.