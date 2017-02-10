Cricket: Corey Anderson building up for return to bowling crease

The rebuilding of Corey Anderson the bowler is about to begin again.

The Black Caps all-rounder hasn't been able to bowl in domestic cricket since November as he continues to recover from a back injury.

He had been building up his bowling loads but had a setback a week ago due to unrelated back spasms.

Anderson says he'll bowl off a short run up in the nets today and begin the process again.

He says he's had a decent build-up to it again this time, so is hoping to be back at the bowling crease in the near future.

Anderson has 16 test wickets at an average of 41.18, but has been a genuine all-round threat at ODI level, where he has claimed 55 scalps at an average of 25 apiece.

He has been short of runs domestically in three Ford Trophy innings for Northern Districts, but averages a nice 69 in the Plunket Shield and averaged 38.6 in the Twenty20 Super Smash at an excellent strike rate of 143.

Anderson will play for Northern Districts tomorrow against the Central Stags in the Ford Trophy elimination final tomorrow.

- Radio Sport