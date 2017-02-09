9:45pm Fri 10 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

India-Bangladesh scoreboard

HYDERABAD, India (AP) " Scoreboard at stumps Thursday after the first day of the one-off test betwen India and Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium:

Lokesh Rahul b Taskin Ahmed 2

Murali Vijay b Taijul Islam 108

Cheteshwar Pujara c Mushfiqur Rahim b Mehedi Hasan Miraz 83

Virat Kohli not out 111

Ajinkya Rahane not out 45

Extras: (5lb, 2nb) 7

TOTAL: (for three wickets) 356

Overs: 90. Batting time: 371 minutes.

Still to bat: Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-180, 3-234.

Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 16-2-58-1 (1nb), Kamrul Islam Rabbi 17-1-91-0 (1nb), Soumya Sarkar 1-0-4-0, Mehedi Hasan Miraz 20-0-93-1, Shakib al Hasan 13-3-45-0, Taijul Islam 20-4-50-1, Sabbir Rahman 3-0-10-0.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match Referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 10 Feb 2017 21:45:13 Processing Time: 638ms