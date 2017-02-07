Indian batsman puts name in lights ahead of IPL auction

An Indian domestic cricketer has picked the perfect time to blast the innings of his life, posting a triple ton in a Twenty20 match just days out from the Indian Premier League player auction.

Mohit Ahlawat, a 21-year-old playing for Maavi in a local T20 match in Delhi, notched a mammoth unbeaten score of 300 from just 72 deliveries.

His innings included 39 sixes and 14 fours, and saw him score 34 runs from the final over, as he finished his knock with five consecutive maximums.

"The attack was good, but after seeing off the new ball, I decided to just bat aggressively and was really timing the ball well," Ahlawat told ABP Live.

Scorecard of Delhi's Mohit Ahlawat's 300 runs in a T20 match. @mohanstatsman pic.twitter.com/RM2AbldY4S — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 7, 2017

"I saw the scoreboard, and I was nearing my 200 with five overs to go, so I decided to go for the kill.

"I reached 250 with just two overs to go, I told my partner, 'let me try if I can make 300', and I got 30 off the last over."

Maavi finished at 416-2 from 20 overs. Ahlawat's knock is believed to be a world record, bettering the 277 from 72 balls scored by Sri Lanka's Dhanuka Pathirana in a local match in Lancashire in 2007.

West Indian Chris Gayle holds the professional record having scored 175 in the IPL.

The son of a truck driver, Ahlawat's first stint at first-class level was a flop, as he made scores of one, four, duck, duck and duck for Delhi in three matches in October, 2015.

But the wicketkeeper-batsman believes he's ready for another opportunity and hopes his record score could lead to riches in next fortnight's Indian Premier League auction.

"Yes, I have put my name in IPL auction, but I am not sure if this knock will help make people notice me," he told ABP Live. "I am eager to prove my worth."

- news.com.au