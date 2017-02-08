F1: McLaren splits with CEO after 5 months over differences

LONDON (AP) " McLaren has parted company with Jost Capito just five months after joining as its chief executive over a clash over plans for the Formula One team.

McLaren announced Capito's departure on Tuesday, citing an inability to find "common ground needed to make the team successful again."

The 58-year-old German was hired by McLaren's former long-standing chairman Ron Dennis and started work only in September.

But his position with the team appeared vulnerable after Dennis was placed on leave in November and replaced by Zak Brown, an American who joined as executive director.

Brown and chief operating officer Jonathan Neale have been placed in charge of the day-to-day running of the team, which finished sixth in last year's constructors' championship.