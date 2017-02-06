Cricket: Ross Taylor unsure of T20 future

Ross Taylor isn't confident of getting a Twenty20 call-up against South Africa - but he hasn't given up on that part of his career yet.

Taylor told the Radio Sport Breakfast he still loves playing all three formats of the game for New Zealand but wasn't expecting to be involved in the opening T20 match against South Africa at Eden Park on Friday next week.

"I don't know if my services will be required for the first game, but I haven't given up hope of playing another T20 game for my country," said Taylor, whose last T20 international was nearly a year ago.

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson was today coy on whether Taylor would figure in the match, and his T20 future.

''The beauty of Ross in terms of tests and one-dayers is he's probably one of our first picks,'' Hesson said.

''But in terms of T20 they are quite different batting roles in the middle. Often you're not facing that many deliveries, and you've got the likes of Colin Munro and Corey Anderson who bat in a similar position.

''And it gives us a chance when you're got promising guys like Tom Bruce (who hit 59 not out in 39 balls at Mount Maunganui last month), they've got an opportunity and they came in and did exceptionally well.

''There's certainly going to be some good discussions over the coming days.''

Asked if his words translated to Taylor being out of the T20 frame Hesson replied: ''I think you're making a huge leap. Obviously he wasn't part of the last squad (which beat Bangladesh 3-0) that did pretty damn well so we're going to have to have a look.''

Taylor said he was not yet ready to have a T20-only career in the various leagues around the world. But that was an option later on.

"I have always enjoyed playing all three formats for my country. I'm 32 turning 33 so hopefully there is a bit more cricket. But if they don't want me to play I guess I'll go and play somewhere else," he said.

"At the end of your career the T20 circuit is easier on your body and gives more time at home. As it stands, I just like playing for my country. But maybe down the track."

Taylor has equalled Nathan Astle's record of 16 ODI centuries but said he expected Kane Williamson to overtake any records created.

Listen: Ross Taylor talks to the Radio Sport Breakfast



Taylor's last 10 Twenty20 innings

6 v England (World T20)

28 v Bangladesh (World T20)

36* v Pakistan (World T20)

11 v Australia (World T20)

10 v India (World T20)

6* v Pakistan

22* v Sri Lanka

17 v England

7 v Pakistan

4 v Pakistan

- NZ Herald