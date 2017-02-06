Cricket: Northland succumb to Waikato Valley

By - Northern Advocate

Bella Homes Northland were unable to secure first-innings points against a spirited Waikato Valley side in the Fergus Hickey competition.

Northland lost the toss and Waikato Valley decided to have a bat at Cobham Oval.

Kyran Dill (2 for 47) opened the bowling well to take two early wickets before Callum Hill (40) and Chris Swanson (38) consolidated for the visitors.

Ben Hyde (4 for 27) accounted for both of them but while only one other batsman made a significant contribution for Waikato Valley, it was a big one.

Sam Cooper came in at five for Waikato Valley and went on the counter-attack as wickets fell around him to the bowling of Hyde and Kurtley Watson (3 for 69).

Cooper hit a sublime unbeaten 108, hitting 12 boundaries in the 131-ball knock, leading Waikato Valley to 243.

In reply, Northland had a few contributors with Bradley Kneebone (27), Ian Page (29) and Todd Beehre (20) all getting starts.

Rory Christopherson was the pick of the batsman with 37, but no one kicked on as Waikato Valley's attack slowed them down.

Keith Vincent (3 for 32) and Joshua Malpas (2 for 20) were the pick of the bowlers as Northland were bowled out for 186.

This gave Waikato Valley first-innings points and a 57-run lead. This was the first time in Waikato Valley's history they had managed a first-innings victory over Northland.

Waikato Valley batted through to 94 for three in their second innings, but with no outright result in sight the captains shook hands and walked away.

Northland's next match is against Counties on February 18-19.