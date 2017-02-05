World Stoinis' oyster after breakthrough ODI series

Marcus Stoinis is brimming with belief after a breakthrough ODI series in New Zealand, but he will have to wait until June for another chance to play for Australia.

Stoinis made a superb transition from battling away in the Big Bash League to dominating with bat and ball for Australia during the trans-Tasman series.

The all-rounder finished with 146 not out in last week's series opener, almost completing a victory that seemed impossible when Australia collapsed to 67-6 after being set a target of 287.

Likened to Superman by NZ coach Mike Hesson last week, Stoinis scored 42 in Hamilton to once again push the tourists close to a victory that would have belied their top order's troubles.

"He backed it up," coach Darren Lehmann said. "We've seen it in one-day cricket that he's got the power - it was just the belief for him.

"Now he's got that belief, the world's his oyster, so it's up to him to keep kicking goals and away he goes."

Stoinis left his eye-catching display too late for a test call-up this month. Mitch Marsh was preferred as the fast-bowling allrounder in the Indian touring party.

Stoinis was also overlooked for the home Twenty20 series that starts on February 17. Barring injury, his next shot at joining an Australia squad will come in June.

But Aaron Finch, who captained Stoinis during the recent ODI series, predicted bigger things were to come from his Victoria teammate.

Continued below.

Related Content Cricket: Ross Taylor's ton one of best ODI knocks Cricket: Mitch Santner looms as obstacle for Ish Sodhi Cricket: Savvy Mitchell Santner delivers under pressure

"He's done exceptionally well," Finch said. "He's shown glimpses of it for a long time now, and the last 12 months, his game's been really taking off.

"He bats, bowls, fields very well. He's someone who can have a huge future at international cricket.

"Three-dimensional players like that, they don't come around every day ... hopefully that can take him forward and he can dominate international cricket."

Finch pointed to Stoinis' promotion as one of the positives to come out of Steve Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Marsh missing the 2-0 series loss in New Zealand.

"Every time he walks to the crease in any format, whoever he's playing for now, it's in the back of his mind that he can take on a world-class attack and do it very successfully," Finch said.

"Until you actually do it, it can be quite a mental hurdle to get over."

NZ skipper Kane Williamson was suitably impressed.

"A very good series from him, he appeared to be very clear and situationally aware, and hits the ball very hard," Williamson said.

- NZ Herald