New Zealand vs. Australia scoreboard

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) " Scoreboard Sunday in the third Chappell-Hadlee one-day cricket international between New Zealand and Australia at Seddon Park:
____
Dean Brownlie c Handscomb b Faulkner 63
Tom Latham c Hazlewood b Starc 0
Kane Williamson c Handscomb b Cummins 36
Ross Taylor c Stoinis b Hazlewood 107
Neil Broom c Handscomb b Faulkner 8
Colin Munro c Starc b Hazlewood 3
James Neesham b Hazlewood 1
Mitchell Santner not out 38
Tim Southee b Starc 10
Lockie Ferguson b Starc 0
Trent Boult not out 1
Extras (6lb,7w,1nb) 14
TOTAL (for nine wickets) 281
Overs: 50. Batting time: 232 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-76, 3-176, 4-198, 5-205, 6-209, 7-246, 8-265, 9-265.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-1-62-3 (1w,1nb), Josh Hazlewood 10-0-44-2 (1w), Marcus Stoinis 4-0-22-0, Pat Cummins 10-0-47-1 (5w), Adam Zampa 7-0-41-0, James Faulkner 9-0-59-3.
Aaron Finch c Boult b Williamson 56
Shaun Marsh run out 22
Peter Handscomb b Boult 0
Travis Head c Brownlie b Boult 53
Glenn Maxwell c Latham b Santner 0
Marcus Stoinis c Neesham b Santner 42
James Faulkner c Taylor b Boult 0
Pat Cummins c Santner b Boult 27
Mitchell Starc n ot out 29
Adam Zampa c Taylor b Boult 1
Josh Hazlewood b Boult 4
Extras (12lb,11w) 23
TOTAL (all out) 257
Overs: 47. Batting time: 205 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-44, 2-44, 3-119, 4-120, 5-173, 6-174, 7-198, 8-249, 9-253, 10-257.
Bowling: Tim Southee 8-0-39-0 (7w), Trent Boult 10-1-33-6 (1w), Lockie Ferguson 9-1-62-0 (2w), James Neesham 3-0-17-0 (1w), Mitchell Santner 10-0-50-2, Kane Williamson 7-0-44-1 (1w)
Toss: New Zealand.
Result: New Zealand won by 24 runs.
Series: New Zealand wins the three-match series 2-0.
Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka, and Chris Brown, New Zealand.
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.
