New Zealand beats Australia by 24 runs in 3rd ODI

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) " New Zealand beat Australia by 24 runs in the third one-day international at Seddon Park on Sunday to win the three-match series Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series 2-0:

New Zealand 281-9 (Ross Taylor 107, Dean Brownlie 63, Mitchell Santner 38 not out; James Faulkner 3-59, Mitchell Starc 3-62, Josh Hazlewood 2-44).

Australia 257 (Aaron Finch 56, Travis Head 53, Marcus Stoinis 42; Trent Boult 6-33, Mitchell Santner 2-50).

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

