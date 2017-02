HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) " Scores on Sunday from the third Chappell-Hadlee one-day cricket international between New Zealand and Australia at Seddon Park:

___

New Zealand 281-9 (Ross Taylor 107, Dean Brownlie 63, Mitchell Santner 38 not out; James Faulkner 3-59, Mitchell Starc 3-62, Josh Hazlewood 2-44).