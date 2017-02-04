6:33pm Mon 6 February
South Africa-Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Scoreboard

JOHANNESBURG (AP) " Scoreboard Saturday at the end of the third one-day international between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Wanderers:

Niroshan Dickwella c de Kock b Pretorius 74

Upul Tharanga c Pretorius b Rabada 31

Kusal Mendis c Amla b Phehlukwayo 4

Dinesh Chandimal c Morris b Phehlukwayo 4

Dhananjaya de Silva c Amla b Morris 16

Asela Gunaratne c Pretorius b Rabada 2

Sachith Pathirana b Imran Tahir 18

Lahiru Madushanka c du Plessis b Pretorius 0

Suranga Lakmal c Behardien b Pretorius 0

Lahiru Kumara c Rabada b Imran Tahir 5

Lakshan Sandakan not out 0

Extras (3lb, 6w) 9

TOTAL: (all out) 163

Overs: 39.2.

Fall of wickets: 1-60, 2-79, 3-89, 4-115, 5-125, 6-149, 7-149, 8-155, 9-158, 10-163.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 7-0-39-2, Chris Morris 8-0-38-1, Dwaine Pretorius 7-2-19-3, JP Duminy 3-0-17-0, Andile Phehlukwayo 5-0-26-2, Imran Tahir 9.2-2-21-2.

Quinton de Kock b Kumara 8

Hashim Amla run out 34

Faf du Plessis c de Silva b Madushanka 24

AB de Villiers not out 60

JP Duminy not out 28

Extras (1lb, 8w, 1nb) 10

TOTAL: (for 3 wkts) 164

Overs: 32.

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-58, 3-92.

Did not bat: Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 6-1-23-0, Lahiru Kumara 8-0-49-1, Lahiru Madushanka 4-0-15-1, Lakshan Sandakan 6-0-33-0, Sachith Pathirana 7-0-35-0, Dhananjaya de Silva 1-0-8-0.

Toss: South Africa.

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, South Africa, and Richard Kettleborough, England.

TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth, England.

Match Referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.

Result: South Africa won by 7 wickets.

Series: South Africa leads five-match series 3-0.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

