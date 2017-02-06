Cricket: Stacy Hyndman's five-for-45 helps City to big win against Kamo

By - Northern Advocate

Five second innings wickets to Stacy Hyndman has helped Duracrete Products City account for Kamo in the Oxford Trust Two Day competition.

Starting day two at 18 for one and still 43 runs behind, Kamo lost a wicket shortly after the start of play before Rhyce Brittain-Clark (57) helped settle down early jitters.

The Kamo middle order all got starts but at 105 for 6, the home side was in danger of being dismissed for a low total.

However, Lakhvir Singh (32) and Shane Burton (21) went on the offensive, putting on a 37-run stand at a decent clip.

But once Max Trimble (1 for 14) removed Burton the rest of the wickets came easily as Hyndman returned to grab the last three wickets, giving him figures of five for 45.

Kamo's score of 166 gave City a chase of 105 that could have caused some real headaches.

But through Bert Horner (23), Joey Yovich (49) and James Thompson (26 not out), City cantered to the total two down going at better than a run a ball.

Thompson ended both innings unbeaten after scoring 69 on the first day.

The outright win for City was vital to their fortunes in the competition as leaders Onerahi Central also picked up an outright win.

Whangarei Boys' High School First XI started day two of their clash with Onerahi Central at 69 for four, holding a lead of just 10 runs.

Further hurting their chances was losing wicket keeper Rory Christopherson to Northland Men's duties, who was unbeaten on 36 at the close of day one.

Like Kamo, WBHS' middle order all got starts but couldn't kick on as quick bowler Tom Herman (4 for 30) again caused trouble.

Herman ended with impressive match figures of eight for 50.

Rory Anders (3 for 30) also impressed with the ball as they reduced WBHS to 109 for seven, before the pairing of Cullen Lowe (31) and Ian Osbaldiston (45) put on a vital stand worth 81 runs.

Herman and Anders then accounted for the final three wickets as WBHS were dismissed for 194, leaving Onerahi Central a chase of 135.

Onerahi Central started their chase strongly and didn't ever look back after an opening stand of 65 between Travis Keep (32) and Fletcher Coutts (57 off 46).

Tom Keogh also chipped in 19 as Onerahi Central chased down the target with seven wickets to spare, maintaining their winning start to 2017.