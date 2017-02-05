Cricket: IPL auction delay has golden lining

New Zealand's top cricketers have a 16-day reprieve to audition for the Indian Premier League auction.

The gavel was set to bang away yesterday in Bangalore as the eight franchises prepare for the tournament's 10th edition, starting April 5.

More than 750 players, including a host of New Zealanders, had registered by the February 3 cut-off.

However, chaos reigns in the Indian game as the governing body, the BCCI, deals with the aftershocks of the Supreme Court removing their president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke on January 2 for failing to carry out reforms.

Last week the court appointed four administrators to run the BCCI's business operations.

That means Black Caps will get today's deciding Chappell-Hadlee one-dayer against Australia, the T20 against South Africa at Eden Park on February 17, and the opening ODI on February 19 at Seddon Park to showcase their skills before the bidding.

While players are mostly evaluated on past performances on Indian pitches, a match-winning cameo could sway IPL owners.

Ish Sodhi was snaffled by the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League on the back of his T20 showings against Bangladesh. The legspinner could be in contention for an IPL deal after taking six for 11 against the Sydney Thunder, although the host country is hardly short of quality tweak. Sodhi also topped the charts with 10 wickets at the World T20 in India, alongside team-mate Mitchell Santner and England's David Willey.

Santner's four wickets for 11 runs, including 16 dot balls against India at that tournament, might also see hands raised. New Zealand demolished them for 79 in Nagpur to win by 47 runs. India had never lost more wickets - nine - to spin in a T20.

Still, IPL auctions tend to be fickle.

Corey Anderson earned a contract with the Mumbai Indians in 2014, principally on the back of his world record 36-ball ODI century against the West Indies at Queenstown.

Martin Guptill was picked by the same franchise last season only as a replacement, despite dominating limited overs bowling attacks across an entire summer against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia.

Franchises have around $13.4 million each available to recruit 27 players. Much of that will be locked into retention.

Of the nine New Zealanders involved last year, five have been retained and four released from their contracts. Brendon McCullum (Gujarat Lions), Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Adam Milne (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Tim Southee and Mitchell McClenaghan (Mumbai Indians) will stay with their franchises.

