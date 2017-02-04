Cricket: Records tumble in Ford Trophy

By Niall Anderson

Central Districts have sent records tumbling, with a thumping victory over Northern Districts in the Ford Trophy.

Their 227 run thrashing is the biggest victory in the competition's 46 year history, as CD took advantage of superb top-order batting to post a mammoth 401/8 at Pukekura Park.

George Worker was the star, blasting 19 fours and seven sixes as he struck 181 off 143 balls, supported by Jesse Ryder's 85 from 63 balls and Will Young's 87 from 66. Their onslaught included a New Zealand one-day record 31 runs from a Scott Kuggeleijn over.

Remarkably, CD were probably the first team to ever limp their way to 400, with the hosts sitting at 375/2 in the 46th over before losing five wickets in nine balls.

Whatever miniscule hopes ND had of chasing the total down were dashed within the opening overs as they fell to 41/5. While Kuggeleijn (65) and Tim Seifert (40) showed resistance, the tail folded when they departed, and Worker finished with 4-36 to cap off a stunning individual showing.

CD had been threatening this all competition, with a loaded batting lineup stacked with experience and power. Now with Ben Wheeler and Seth Rance back to bolster the bowling, a win over Auckland in their final game could lift them into the playoffs, where they could make some noise.

Today's win lifted them off the bottom of the ladder, and they are four points outside the playoffs. That playoff race is led by Wellington, who eased to a four-wicket win over Otago.

In just his third one-day game, Wellington seamer Iain McPeake took 4-33 to rip through the Otago middle order, with Luke Ronchi - notably keeping while Tom Blundell fielded in the outfield - also claiming four catches on his return from injury as Otago could only muster 153.

Although Wellington lost regular wickets - three to 18-year-old prospect Nathan Smith - they comfortably reached the total with 24 overs to spare.

They hold a two point lead atop the Trophy table over Canterbury, who claimed a 25 run victory over Auckland.

Henry Nicholls continued his fine vein of form for Canterbury with 65, opener Chad Bowes struck 57 and Todd Astle hit a quick-fire 48, before Andy Ellis smoked 28 from 10 balls to set Auckland a chase of 277.

In the end, Ellis' late contribution proved pivotal as Auckland couldn't keep up with the run rate. 76 from Rob Nicol anchored the innings but an economical bowling effort from Canterbury restricted them to 251/9.

