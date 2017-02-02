Aussie cult hero Mickey Edwards blasts maiden century

By Alex Blair of news.com.au

Mickey Edwards just can't escape the spotlight.

The blonde-haired giant utterly stole the show on day five at the SCG Test early January after fans cheered his every move as Australia's substitute fielder.

Edwards became an instant overnight hit, hitting front pages and aptly being dubbed Australia's newest cult hero by many.

His stint in the field replacing a concussed Matt Renshaw included a heroic dive on the boundary, only adding to the crowd's elation at their homegrown "surfer dude" gracing the SCG.

Edwards - who is recovering from stress fractures in his back - is contracted as a rookie for NSW, earning a contract with the Sydney Sixers for the Big Bash. Standing at 203cm tall, it's obvious Edwards is a fast bowler, but a surprising performance from the 22-year-old this week could change that title.

Edwards blasted 103 not out for his home side Manly-Warringah in a match-saving partnership of 198 with opener Will Outred, smashing Petersham's total of 140 in their fifth grade clash.

Edwards and Outred's huge fourth wicket stand broke a long-standing record for the club not equalled in 13 seasons.

His previous record with the bat leaves a lot to be desired, though, racking up an average of 9.07 from 105 games in grade cricket without a half-century to his name. If one thing is for certain, he'll be getting bumped up the grades for the remainder of the season.

Y'day @mickey_edwards & Will Outred hit a Quest Manly Milestone, breaking the 13 year record in 5th grade for the 4th wicket #bleedblue pic.twitter.com/ploSuK1U2Z — Manly Cricket (@MWDCC) January 29, 2017

Edwards's fame in early January had him trending at number one in Australia on Twitter, but his rise to stardom wasn't as easy as it looked.

"That was pretty scary," he said after returning from the field for Australia.

"I actually wasn't expecting that at all. I was trying to palm it off the other bloke who was doing it (12th man duties) but he was like 'you have a go'. It was like a dream come true. You're never going to forget that.

"I'm going to take this all in because I might not get another chance to do it."

His conspicuous blonde locks caught the most attention from the crowd, but Edwards said he had to do a double-take when he first saw himself on the big screen at the SCG.

"'Who is that big idiot with the long, stupid hair?'" he recalled saying to himself.

"I couldn't believe it was me. I've never seen myself on TV. It was really cool. It sort of felt like a normal game but then I was like 'there's actually big crowd here'."

"I actually thought it was going to rain all day so I thought I wasn't going to be doing anything," he said. "I'm happy to get a run around which was a bit of fun. Hopefully (I can) do it again soon. I've nicked the shirt as well. Hope they don't notice."

