India vs. England Scoreboard

BANGALORE, India (AP) " Scoreboard of the 3rd one-day international between India and England at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday:

Virat Kohli run out Jordan 2

Lokesh Rahul b Stokes 22

Suresh Raina c Morgan b Plunkett 63

Mahendra Singh Dhoni c Rashid b Jordan 56

Yuvraj Singh c Buttler b Mills 27

Rishabh Pant not out 5

Hardik Pandya run out Stokes/Buttler 11

Extras: (4b, 3lb, 8w) 16

TOTAL: (for six wickets) 202

Overs: 20.

Did not bat: Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-65, 3-120, 4-177, 5-191, 6-202.

Bowling: Tymal Mills 4-0-32-1 (4w), Chris Jordan 4-0-56-1 (2w), Liam Plunkett 2-0-22-1, Ben Stokes 4-0-32-1 (2w), Moeen Ali 4-0-30-0, Adil Rashid 2-0-23-0

Jason Roy c Dhoni b Mishra 32

Sam Billings c Raina b Chahal 0

Joe Root lbw b Chahal 42

Eoin Morgan c Pant b Chahal 40

Jos Buttler c Kohli b Bumrah 0

Ben Stokes c Raina b Chahal 6

Moeen Ali c Kohli b Chahal 2

Liam Plunkett b Bumrah 0

Chris Jordan st Dhoni b Chahal 0

Adil Rashid not out 0

Tymal Mills c Kohli b Bumrah 0

Extras: (2lb, 3w) 5

Total: (all out) 127

Overs: 16.3.

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-55, 3-119, 4-119, 5-119, 6-123, 7-127, 8-127, 9-127, 10-127.

Bowling: Ashish Nehra 3-1-24-0 (1w), Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-25-6, Jasprit Bumrah 2.3-0-14-3, Amit Mishra 4-0-23-1, Hardik Pandya 2-0-17-0, Suresh Raina 1-0-22-0.

Result: India won by 75 runs.

Series: India won the three-match series 2-1.

Umpires: Nitin Menon, India, and Anil Chaudhary, India.

TV Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin, India.

Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

