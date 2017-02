BANGALORE, India (AP) " Result of the 3rd one-day international between India and England at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday:

India 202-6 (Suresh Raina 63, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 56; Liam Plunkett 1-22) def. England 127 (Joe Root 42, Eoin Morgan 40; Yuzvendra Chahal 6-25, Jasprit Bumrah 3-14) by 75 runs.