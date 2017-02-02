Cricket: Santner set to adapt his approach and thrive

Today presents a significant challenge in Mitchell Santner's development.

How well can he use the experience of a 26-match one-day international career to counter the pressure he will face from Australian batsmen wanting to obliterate him square over the McLean Park perimeter?

Such temptations for batsmen can be helped by the paralysis which can beset bowlers knowing they can't drop short.

"You have to adapt your game," Santner said. "Your length changes and you err on the fuller side to get hit straight rather than square."

The 24-year-old has made steady bowling advancements over a Black Caps career which began in June 2015 against England.

He has 28 ODI wickets at an average of 35.57 and an economy rate of 5.15, striking every 41 balls. Monday exemplified his nous.

He finished with figures of three for 44 from 10 overs, the best of the New Zealand bowlers.

The left-arm orthodox spinner restricted the rampant Marcus Stoinis for the majority of his three spells, and delivered with enough subtlety to lure two batsmen - left-hander Shaun Marsh and right-hander Pat Cummins - into stumpings.

"There was a bit of purchase there in the second innings. At a small ground like Eden Park, with the short boundaries straight, they're looking to come at you, so hopefully, if you see them coming, you can pull back the length or go wide."

At one point, Santner had one for 13 from six overs (the 12th to the 22nd) until Stoinis clobbered two sixes as part of the 14 runs from his seventh over (the 32nd).

Santner has bowled 15 overs (three at first-class level and 12 in T20s) at McLean Park. If he wants a left-arm orthodox blueprint on how to deliver at the venue, he need go no further than when New Zealand last completed an ODI there, against Afghanistan during the World Cup.

Daniel Vettori earned man-of-the-match with figures of four for 18 from his 10 overs, including four maidens, after coming on in the third over. Each of his wickets came from good to full length deliveries, and the pitch granted appreciable bounce.

"It's a bit daunting, but I've played here a few times and there are smaller boundaries around New Zealand," Santner said. "As a spinner, you kind of want them [batsmen] to go across the line. Hopefully there's a bit there for you and you get a top edge, or one to skid on for an lbw."

- NZ Herald