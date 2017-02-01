Cricket: Second ODI Taylor-made for a big score

By Cameron McMillan

If the Black Caps are going to get across the line and take the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy back off Australia tomorrow, don't be surprised if Ross Taylor scores big.

The Black Caps batsman has an impressive record at his home ground McLean Park and with opener Martin Guptill ruled out of the game with a hamstring tightness, more pressure will be on the fellow veterans of the side to step up.

Enter Taylor.

In 13 one-day innings in Napier, Taylor has an average of 88.75, including three of his 15 ODI centuries at the ground. That's more than double his career average of 42.95.

It's his highest average at any ground where he's had at least five innings. He also averages an impressive 70 in five tests at McLean Park.

Westpac Stadium, where the Black Caps host South Africa later this month, is another ground where Taylor was prospered with an average of 86.75 in 11 innings.

Taylor made his ODI debut at McLean Park against the West Indies in 2006, scoring 15 in a 91-run victory. He returned to the ground later in the year to score his maiden ODI century against Sri Lanka.

He scored 128 not out in his third ODI knock but it still wasn't enough as Sanath Jayasuriya scored a quickfire ton as Sri Lanka chased down New Zealand's 285 with 10 overs to spare.

Taylor's other two ODI tons in Napier were 100 against England in 2013 and 102 not out against Pakistan two years ago, a match where current skipper Kane Williamson scored 112. Taylor needs another 34 runs to pass Nathan Astle and Stephen Fleming who are tied for the most ODI runs scored at the ground with 743.

Taylor's one innings against Australia in Napier was 70 from 71 balls in the Black Caps' two-wicket win in 2010. That was the last time the two rivals clashed in Napier and teammates Tim Southee and Neil Broom are the only players who took the field in that victory. None of the current Australian squad have played in Napier.

Another good sign for the Black Caps is that they haven't lost at McLean Park since 2013, an eight wicket defeat to England.

However on the other side of the statistical ledger, Black Caps bowler Tim Southee will be looking to improve his record in Napier. Despite a strong test debut at the ground I 2008, his ODI record is well below his best taking five wickets for 486 runs in 79.4 overs at an average of 97.20.

Taylor's highest averages per ground (minimum 3 innings)

Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe - 123.00 from 4 innings, 1 century

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka - 105.00 from 3 innings, 1 century

McLean Park, Napier - 88.75 from 13 innings, 3 centuries

Westpac Stadium, Wellington - 86.75 from 11 innings, 1 century

W.A.C.A, Perth, Australia - 58.00 from 3 innings

University Oval, Dunedin - 50.75 from 4 innings

Seddon Park, Hamilton - 48.55 from 12 innings, 1 century

