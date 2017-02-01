Cricket: Andre Russell banned for a year

West Indies allrounder Andre Russell has been banned from cricket for one year, according to reports.

The ban was handed down by an independent anti-doping panel in Kingston and is effective from January 31, cricinfo.com reports.

Russell had reportedly missed filing his whereabouts on three separate occasions in 2015.

The 28-year-old has not played for the West Indies in any format since August last year instead playing in several Twenty20 competitions around the world, including the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash with the Sydney Thunder recently.

- NZ Herald