Black Caps opener Martin Guptill ruled out of second Chappell-Hadlee ODI

New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill will miss the second one-day cricket international of the Chappell-Hadlee series in Napier, after feeling tightness in his hamstring during the opening match in Auckland.



Coach Mike Hesson said it was a minor strain but, as a precaution, Guptill won't be considered for selection.



"Martin felt tightness in his left hamstring while fielding yesterday and, after being monitored over the last 24 hours, it's become apparent he won't be ready for Napier.



"He'll remain with the team and we'll continue to monitor him ahead of the third ODI in Hamilton."



Guptill's innings of 61 from 73 balls proved a key building block in New Zealand's opening six-run win against Australia.



He has been pivotal to New Zealand's chances in Chappell-Hadlee contests since last summer, averaging 62 from seven innings with a strike rate of 101 and never scoring less than 31.



The injury is not understood to be an aggravation of the strain he suffered to the same hamstring during the third one-day international against Bangladesh on New Year's Eve.



Northern Districts batsman Dean Brownlie has been recalled and joins the team this afternoon.



He has scored 203 runs from five innings at an average of 50.75 and strike rate of 70 for Northern Districts in the Ford Trophy.



Brownlie looks set to open with Tom Latham, unless New Zealand opt for a jury rig by pushing an all-rounder like Jimmy Neesham or Colin Munro up the order and bringing Colin de Grandhomme into the XI.



Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Neil Broom are expected to remain at Nos 3, 4 and 5.

- NZ Herald