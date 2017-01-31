Cricket: Mike Hesson - 'We've just beaten the best side in the world, we're doing ok'

New Zealand cricket coach Mike Hesson has reflected on the difficulties defending Eden Park's small dimensions, but felt his bowlers' pain was a fair compromise for beating the world's No.1 one-day international side.

Marcus Stoinis' 146 not out from 117 balls brought Australia within seven runs of victory chasing 287 in the opening match after they slumped to 67 for six in the 19th over.

Hesson was asked whether there were concerns about the strength of his side's bowling line-up in the wake of Stoinis' antics.

"We've just beaten the No.1 side in the world, so we're going okay," Hesson quipped.

"Eden Park is a difficult ground to defend. If you want 100 runs off 10 overs anywhere in the world, it's probably Eden Park.

We certainly got hit to areas we didn't want to, but [second match venue] McLean Park is different again, so it comes down to our ability to adapt.

"It's difficult to have a perfect performance against the No.1 side in the world, so to get a result is pleasing. We had to fight a few times, especially with the bat, to get a score which took experience, craft and skill at the end. It wasn't a complete performance, but it was a workable one."

Before the first ODI, Stoinis averaged 25.45 with one century and a strike rate of 70 in 38 List A matches. That Clark Kent record then morphed.

"I don't think anyone expected him to play like Superman," Hesson said. "He hadn't had any significant innings of international cricket, and he didn't have a great Big Bash. We knew what he was capable of from the IPL [Indian Premier League] and the BBL, but perhaps not to that degree.

"He controlled the innings and had it there for the taking at one point. At a ground like that when you've got power you can hit anywhere.

"My heart rate went up towards the end, but you're never ahead of the game at Eden Park."

