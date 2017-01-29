Perth Scorchers hit Sydney for six in Big Bash triumph

Perth Scorchers have claimed their third Big Bash crown, after a dominant win over the Sydney Sixers at the WACA.

Another incredible bowling performance was the difference, as the Sixers were decimated in the power-play period again.

Key wickets in the opening overs of the match were the secret to the Scorchers' victory, the Sixers losing three wickets in as many overs.

Mitchell Johnson was the Scorchers destroyer in the semi-final victory, but honours were shared throughout the bowling attack in the decider.

Spinner Ashton Turner grabbed the first breakthrough, taking the wicket of Daniel Hughes for 8, before Michael Lumb (5) and Nic Maddinson (1) were dismissed in consecutive overs, leaving the Sixers reeling.

It proved the story of the Sixers innings. Moises Henrique's side were just unable to build a partnership, as they continued to lose wickets at crucial times, setting a disappointing total of just 141.

Brad Haddin tried to craft something with his 38, but just two others made double figures for the men in magenta.

Jye Richardson (3/30) and Tim Bresnan (3/40) were the wicket takers, with Johnson again proving the most difficult to contain. The former Australian quick managed figures of 1-13 from his four overs, at a staggering economy rate of just 3.25 runs per over.

The Scorchers signalled their intent early in the run chase. When Sam Whiteman smashed 19 off Jackson Bird's first over, you knew the Scorchers would be hard to stop.

Thirty-six runs came from the first three overs, as Whiteman and fellow opener Michael Klinger blasted away with ease. Whiteman would eventually fall for 41 from 21 balls, an innings that included eight boundaries, at a strike rate of almost 200.

Continued below.

Related Content Cricket: Steady as she goes for stand-in Cricket: Taylor says Kiwis must start quickly Tim Southee: My five toughest opponents

Klinger picked up where Whiteman left off and ensured more hurt for the Sixers. The opener would bring up his 50 in style and would end the innings unbeaten on 71, hitting the winning runs with his fourth six.

The Scorchers have been the benchmark of the competition and a record crowd packed into "The Furnace" to see them claim the BBL title, as Justin Langer's men again proved they're a cut above the rest of the competition.

Five finals in six years and three titles is a stunning benchmark, and with key players set to be involved again next season, there's no reason why they can't repeat their title triumph.

Klinger was the star for the Scorchers, but post-match paid credit to his bowlers, who once again set a terrific platform.

"Tonight chasing 140, sometimes a tricky target. We thought we're going to come out and take the game away from them," Klinger said.

"Credit to our bowlers. Our bowlers set this game up for us and we finished it off."

Johnson has led the bowling attack impressively throughout the Big Bash and despite some wanting to entice him to pull on the Australian T20 shirt once more, the quick all but ruled it out.

"You think about that, but to be honest, playing this Big Bash, I came out here, really enjoyed it, had fun. I don't think I'll play international cricket again," Johnson said.

"That's me done and dusted. You know, I enjoyed it while I played, but, yeah, I'm just enjoying myself playing some of this T20 stuff here. "

Scorchers bowler Jhye Richardson was named player of the final, while Brisbane Heat batsman Chris Lynn earned Big Bash MVP honours.

- news.com.au