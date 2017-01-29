South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Scoreboard

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) " Scoreboard Saturday in the first one-day international between South Africa and Sri Lanka at St. George's Park:

Niroshan Dickwella lbw b Parnell 1

Sandun Weerakkody c Amla b Parnell 5

Kusal Mendis lbw b Tahir 62

Dinesh Chandimal b Tahir 22

Upul Tharanga c Duminy b Tahir 6

Dhananjaya de Silva c du Plessis b Parnell 28

Asela Gunaratne run out 10

Nuwan Kulasekara c de Kock b Rabada 17

Jeffrey Vandersay lbw b Morris 8

Suranga Lakmal b Morris 3

Lakshan Sandakan not out 2

Extras: (5lb, 12w) 17

TOTAL: (all out) 181

Overs: 48.3.

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-14, 3-86, 4-99, 5-102, 6-126, 7-155, 8-170, 9-170, 10-181.

Continued below.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 10-1-35-1, Wayne Parnell 10-1-48-3, Chris Morris 9.3-1-29-2, Andile Phehlukwayo 7-0-31-0, Imran Tahir 10-0-26-3, JP Duminy 2-0-7-0.

Quinton de Kock c Weerakkody b Sandakan 34

Hashim Amla c and b Gunaratne 57

Faf du Plessis not out 55

AB de Villiers not out 30

Extras: (2lb, 2w, 5 pen) 9

TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 185

Overs: 34.2.

Fall of wickets: 1-71, 2-131.

Did not bat: JP Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.

Bowling: Nuwan Kulasekara 5-0-20-0, Suranga Lakmal 6-1-29-0, Dhananjaya de Silva 2-0-9-0, Jeffrey Vandersay 7-0-51-0, Lakshan Sandakan 8-0-35-1, Asela Gunaratne 5-0-19-1, Kusal Mendis 1.2-0-15-0.

Result: South Africa won by 8 wickets.

Series: South Africa leads five-match series 1-0.

Toss: South Africa.

Umpires: Bongani Jele, South Africa, and Richard Kettleborough, England.

TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.