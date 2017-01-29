South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Scoreboard

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) " Scoreboard Saturday in the first one-day international between South Africa and Sri Lanka at St. George's Park:
Niroshan Dickwella lbw b Parnell 1
Sandun Weerakkody c Amla b Parnell 5
Kusal Mendis lbw b Tahir 62
Dinesh Chandimal b Tahir 22
Upul Tharanga c Duminy b Tahir 6
Dhananjaya de Silva c du Plessis b Parnell 28
Asela Gunaratne run out 10
Nuwan Kulasekara c de Kock b Rabada 17
Jeffrey Vandersay lbw b Morris 8
Suranga Lakmal b Morris 3
Lakshan Sandakan not out 2
Extras: (5lb, 12w) 17
TOTAL: (all out) 181
Overs: 48.3.
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-14, 3-86, 4-99, 5-102, 6-126, 7-155, 8-170, 9-170, 10-181.
Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 10-1-35-1, Wayne Parnell 10-1-48-3, Chris Morris 9.3-1-29-2, Andile Phehlukwayo 7-0-31-0, Imran Tahir 10-0-26-3, JP Duminy 2-0-7-0.
Quinton de Kock c Weerakkody b Sandakan 34
Hashim Amla c and b Gunaratne 57
Faf du Plessis not out 55
AB de Villiers not out 30
Extras: (2lb, 2w, 5 pen) 9
TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 185
Overs: 34.2.
Fall of wickets: 1-71, 2-131.
Did not bat: JP Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.
Bowling: Nuwan Kulasekara 5-0-20-0, Suranga Lakmal 6-1-29-0, Dhananjaya de Silva 2-0-9-0, Jeffrey Vandersay 7-0-51-0, Lakshan Sandakan 8-0-35-1, Asela Gunaratne 5-0-19-1, Kusal Mendis 1.2-0-15-0.
Result: South Africa won by 8 wickets.
Series: South Africa leads five-match series 1-0.
Toss: South Africa.
Umpires: Bongani Jele, South Africa, and Richard Kettleborough, England.
TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.
