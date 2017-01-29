Cricket: Steady as she goes for stand-in

By David Leggat

Stand-in Australian ODI skipper Matthew Wade isn't about to start reinventing the wheel during the Chappell Hadlee series.

Everything is sailing along just nicely in the 50-over format for Australia, having won seven of their past ODIs, and with regular skipper Steve Smith out with ankle ligament problems and his deputy David Warner resting, for wicketkeeper Wade it is just about keeping the bus on the road.

"I don't think for me, personally, it's about putting my stamp on the team," he said yesterday.

"It's about driving the values and game plan we have in one-day cricket.

"Steve and David put the stamp on the team; it's just about me keeping driving those messages to the players. We've performed well in one-day cricket so it's about not changing much and keeping the ball rolling."

The last time Australia were in New Zealand they were beaten at Eden Park, and in the series, a year ago; last month Australia bounced New Zealand around the ropes across the Tasman.

Wade wants to maintain the hold on the Chappell Hadlee trophy but knows it won't be easy, partly with three senior batsmen missing but also because New Zealand aren't a soft touch in home conditions.

"They play well here, they play this venue well.

"We expect a hard challenge but we've got a young squad and we're excited to go out and have a crack at it."

Wade's batting form was skinny since his return to the test team last year, but his century against Pakistan at Brisbane - his first in his 87 ODIs - in the just-completed series gave him a decent boost.

Wade saw a banana skin coming his way yesterday when he was asked whether he would bat ahead of allrounder Glenn Maxwell during the series.

Maxwell got his wings clipped and fined by Australia's leadership group on the eve of the New Zealand series last month, after griping that his Victorian state skipper - Wade - had promoted himself to bat ahead of the Big Show late last year.

"I know what you're getting at," Wade quipped. "I'll stay at No 7, just keep doing my job."

Wade knows his players should expect some gyp from the crowds during the series.

"Speaking to the boys you cop a bit. That's all part of it. New players coming here have to adapt to it. They get plenty of experience at taking it, don't worry about that."

- NZ Herald