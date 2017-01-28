Cricket: Three down before they've taken field

By David Leggat

First David Warner, now Steve Smith; Australia's power batting line-up has taken a double hit ahead of the start of the return Chappell-Hadlee series at Eden Park on Monday.

The bad news for Australia comes after left-hander Usman Khawaja was earlier counted out of the tour to prepare for the vastly different conditions Australia will face in India.

Warner was ruled out as he needs a rest, according to Australia's national selectors - even though the cynic would suggest he didn't appear particularly jaded as he smeared Pakistan all around Adelaide Oval for 179 off 128 balls on Thursday.

Now Smith is gone after injuring himself in the field on Thursday. Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade will fill in as skipper for the series.

Smith used curious terminology when rubbing himself out of the trip across the Tasman yesterday.

"It's been decided I've been ruled out of the New Zealand series," he said.

This is a man who doesn't like to miss a game. Put that down to an insatiable appetite for cricket or simply the determination, as captain, to be behind the wheel at every opportunity.

"It's really disappointing," said Australian assistant coach Ryan Harris. "He's done such a great job this summer back in Australia. I'm sure [coach] Darren Lehman wanted him here."

Smith, averaging 43.67 with eight centuries in his 95 games, has been told he is likely to need seven to 10 days of rest after landing awkwardly on his foot.

He was told he would not have been fit for Eden Park, a "very unlikely" starter at Napier on Thursday and only a possibility for the Hamilton match next Sunday.

Smith admitted he had some pain from the injury, and was struggling to walk yesterday afternoon.

"I'd love to be in New Zealand. I feel I'm batting really well and when I am, I like to keep batting. But we've got pretty big fish to fry shortly in India, so hopefully the boys can do the job in the Chappell-Hadlee without me."

Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh and the likes of Travis Head and Peter Handscomb are capable batsmen, but they're no Warner or Smith - both with their capability of doing something really out of the box, and also as box office figures.

Speaking before the announcement of Smith's withdrawal, New Zealand allrounder Mitchell Santner cautioned against any idea that New Zealand's job had become easier against the Australian batting line-up.

"They've got guys like Marsh and Finch, who do a good job as well. They are destructive at the top. You still have to bowl in good areas," he said.

Teammate Martin Guptill shared Santner's sentiment.

"Finch is no mug. He's a gamechanger as well."

Santner ruled out talk of avenging the beating last month.

"I don't think you can go in with the attitude of revenge. You've just got to take it as another game and go from there. I guess it's always nice to beat them after they beat you. It's going to be our conditions and pitches we're familiar with."

That said, Santner believes every game against Australia is "a big thing".

"There's lots of history in Chappell-Hadlee games. I've watched a few growing up and every time we shape up against Australia, it's a big game."

Australia have won 11 of their 18 ODIs on the oddly-shaped Eden Park. That said, New Zealand have nabbed the last two.

- NZ Herald