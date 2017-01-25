7:22pm Wed 25 January
Suzie Bates leads Perth into women's Big Bash final

Suzie Bates of the Scorchers bats during the Women's Big Bash League match between the Perth Scorchers and the Brisbane Heat. Photo / Getty
White Ferns captain Suzie Bates has helped guide the Perth Scorchers into the final of the women's Big Bash Twenty20 cricket competition in Australia.

Bates struck an unbeaten 27 from 22 balls in the Scorchers nine wicket win over the Brisbane Heat in the first semi-final.

Perth chased down the 125 required for victory with 26 balls to spare.

Bates will face one of her international team-mates in Saturday's final, with Amy Satterthwaite lining-up for the Hobart Hurricanes in the second semi-final today against the Sydney Sixers, featuring Sara McGlashan.

- NZ Herald

