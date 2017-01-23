8:41pm Wed 25 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 9 wickets in 2nd test

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) " New Zealand beat Bangladesh by nine wickets in the second test at Hagley Oval concluding Monday:

____

Bangladesh 1st innings: 289 (Soumya Sarkar 86, Shakib Al Hasan 59; Tim Southee 5-94, Trent Boult 4-87).

New Zealand 1st innings 354 (Henry Nicholls 98, Ross Taylor 77, Tom Latham 68; Shakib Al Hasan 4-50).

Bangladesh 2nd innings 173 (Mahmudullah 38; Neil Wagner 3-44, Tim Southee 3-48, Trent Boult 3-52).

New Zealand 2nd Innings 111-1 (Tom Latham 41 not out; Kamrul Islam 1-21).

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 25 Jan 2017 20:41:02 Processing Time: 471ms