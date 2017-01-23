New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 9 wickets in 2nd test

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) " New Zealand beat Bangladesh by nine wickets in the second test at Hagley Oval concluding Monday:

Bangladesh 1st innings: 289 (Soumya Sarkar 86, Shakib Al Hasan 59; Tim Southee 5-94, Trent Boult 4-87).

New Zealand 1st innings 354 (Henry Nicholls 98, Ross Taylor 77, Tom Latham 68; Shakib Al Hasan 4-50).

Bangladesh 2nd innings 173 (Mahmudullah 38; Neil Wagner 3-44, Tim Southee 3-48, Trent Boult 3-52).

New Zealand 2nd Innings 111-1 (Tom Latham 41 not out; Kamrul Islam 1-21).