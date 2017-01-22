Australia names squad for New Zealand ODIs

SYDNEY (AP) " Opening batsmen David Warner and Usman Khawaja have been omitted from Australia's squad for the three-match, Chappell-Hadlee one-day cricket series against New Zealand.

Warner is in the richest form of his career, compiling his sixth one-day international century of the season as Australia clinched a series victory over Pakistan in the fourth ODI on Sunday. But the Australia selectors have chosen to rest the 33-year-old and to allow Warner and Khawaja to prepare for Australia's impending test series against India.

Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh have been recalled to the 14-man Australia squad for the three-match series which begins at Auckland's Eden Park on Jan. 30.

Khawaja will head to Australia's training camp in Dubai to prepare for the India series ahead of the Australian team, while Warner will travel in the second group of players who will depart after the New Zealand series.

"David has had a very big summer and will benefit from a break in cricket, both mentally and physically," chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said. "This gives Aaron an opportunity to return to the side. His form in the Big Bash League has been very good and he has earned his recall."

New Zealand has also named a 14-man squad for the first two matches of the series, naming young wicketkeeper Tom Blundell in place of the injured Luke Ronchi.

After the match at Auckland, the teams will meet at Napier on Feb. 2 and Hamilton on Feb. 5.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (captain), Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.