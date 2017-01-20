Cricket: Gritty Bangladesh save first session

Grit from Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan and makeshift opener Soumya Sarkar staved off the New Zealand bowlers' early impetus on the opening day of the second test in Christchurch.

The pair came together at 38 for two in the 11th over and took the visitors through to 128 on a fine morning. If New Zealand had taken another wicket they would have won the session, but Bangladesh took the honours.

It was an outstanding effort from a side containing just four players with more than three tests' experience. They rattled along at 4.74 per over, including 19 fours.

The rain and wind of the previous evening passed to leave a ground in immaculate condition. New Zealand won the toss and sent Bangladesh in on an emerald-tinged pitch. It was the 22nd consecutive test in which the captain who won the toss inserted the opposition in New Zealand.

For a cricketer who had batted at No.6 or No.7 in his five previous test innings, Soumya deserved to take a bow.

His highlights were the one-two punch of a pull in front of square and an on drive from de Grandhomme's fifth over, both for four. The second boundary brought up his maiden test half-century in 54 balls and his side's 100. He edged de Grandhomme through the slips on 56 with the score 108 for two. Second slip Jeet Raval poached a catch in front of first slip Ross Taylor. Shakib offered solidity with 39 off 46 balls.

Trent Boult and Tim Southee delivered impressive opening spells of eight and six overs respectively, taking a wicket each. They pitched full and reaped the dividends from the swing and seam.

Captain Tamim Iqbal couldn't get his gloves out of the way from a rising ball in Southee's second over, and B-J Watling took the catch. As a result, 'c Watling b Southee' equalled the most prolific wicketkeeper/bowler dismissal combination for New Zealand. They have 43, equal with 'c Smith b Hadlee'. Watling has taken another two catches off Southee as a fielder.

Mahmudullah survived a poor New Zealand review in Boult's fifth over. The ball brushed the batsman's shoulder but the slip cordon and bowler were adamant his bat or glove were accomplices. Umpire Paul Reiffel disagreed and was proven right. Boult soon had him caught behind for 19.