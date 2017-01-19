Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh, 2nd test, Day one

The Black Caps eye another series sweep with a second test victory over Bangladesh starting at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The tourists head into the second and final test without their captain Mushfiqur Rahim, opener Imrul Kayes and No. 3 Mominul Haque who all suffered injuries in the first test defeat at the Basin Reserve.

It will be the first time since 2007 that Mushfiqur has missed a test with Tamim Iqbal stepping in as captain.

The Black Caps are expected to play an unchanged lineup as they return to Hagley Oval where they defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in November.

New Zealand are aiming for a fourth straight test victory and second straight sweep at home.

Follow all the action below:

- NZ Herald