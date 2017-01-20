England just fall short of chasing down 381 against India

India won a thrilling second one-day international and the series only after running out England captain Eoin Morgan in the penultimate over on Thursday.

Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni combined in a 256-run partnership to give India a whopping 381-6 total.

But England wasn't intimidated chasing, and was giving India a scare until Morgan, soon after making his ninth ODI century off 80 balls, was run out backing up too far with nine balls to go.

With 22 needed off the last over, England scored only six, India won by 15 runs and secured the series before the third and last match on Sunday in Kolkata.

Jason Roy (82) and Alex Hales (14) launched England to a good start. Then Roy and Joe Root (54) put on 100 runs off 95 balls.

England's 100 came up in the 16th over, and Root completed his 19th ODI half-century off 53 balls.Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (3-65) made the breakthrough, as Root holed out.

Roy put on 42 runs with Morgan before he was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja.Ashwin turned the screws in the middle overs, dismissing Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler cheaply, and England slumped to 206-5 in the 32nd over.

Moeen Ali (55) gave company to Morgan and their whirlwind 93-run partnership for the sixth wicket propelled England past 300. Ali hit six fours.

England was well behind the asking rate but Morgan's presence ensured the visitors threatened to overhaul India.

England needed 73 runs off the last five overs, and edged closer as Morgan and Liam Plunkett (26 not out) added a quick-fire 50 off 25 balls. Then Morgan was gone, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled the final over too well.

Put in to bat, India made a poor start. Chris Woakes (4-60) struck twice in the third over, removing Lokesh Rahul (5) and Virat Kohli (8), both caught by Ben Stokes at second slip.

Woakes then bowled Shikhar Dhawan (11) and India slipped to 25-3 in the fifth over.

It brought Singh and Dhoni together, and they weren't separated until the 43rd over.

They took their time settling in. Their 50-partnership came off 69 balls. Singh reached his half-century off 56 balls as India passed 100 in the 22nd over. Dhoni reached his half-century off 68 balls as their 100-partnership came off 118 balls.

The second 100 came off only 75 balls.Singh brought up his 14th ODI hundred off 98 balls, and went on to score his highest ODI score, eclipsing 139 in 2004 against Australia in Sydney. His last ODI hundred was at the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

He was finally out for 150, caught behind off Woakes. In all, he faced 127 deliveries, inclusive of 21 fours and three sixes.

Dhoni reached his 10th ODI hundred off 106 balls. He became the first India batsman to hit 200 ODI sixes. He finished on 134 runs, hitting 10 fours and six sixes, whilst facing 122 balls.

It was just enough.

