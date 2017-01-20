5:46am Fri 20 January
India vs England 2nd ODI Scoreboard

CUTTACK, India (AP) " Scoreboard Thursday of the second ODI between India and England at Barabati Stadium:

Lokesh Rahul c Stokes b Woakes 5

Shikhar Dhawan b Woakes 11

Virat Kohli c Stokes b Woakes 8

Yuvraj Singh c Buttler b Woakes 150

Mahendra Singh Dhoni c Willey b Plunkett 134

Kedar Jadhav c Ball b Plunkett 22

Hardik Pandya not out 19

Ravindra Jadeja not out 16

Extras: (4b, 2lb, 9w, 1nb) 16

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 381

Overs: 50. Minutes: 237.

Did not bat: Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-22, 3-25, 4-281, 5-323, 6-358.

Bowling: Chris Woakes 10-3-60-4, David Willey 5-0-32-0 (1w), Jake Ball 10-0-80-0 (2w), Liam Plunkett 10-1-91-2 (1nb, 4w), Ben Stokes 9-0-79-0 (1w), Moeen Ali 6-0-33-0 (1w).

Jason Roy b Jadeja 82

Alex Hales c Dhoni b Bumrah 14

Joe Root c Kohli b Ashwin 54

Eoin Morgan run out 102

Ben Stokes b Ashwin 1

Jos Buttler st Dhoni b Ashwin 10

Moeen Ali b Kumar 55

Chris Woakes b Bumrah 5

Liam Plunkett not out 26

David Willey not out 5

Extras: (7lb, 4w, 1nb) 12

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 366

Overs: 50. Minutes: 223.

Did not bat: Jake Ball.

Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-128, 3-170, 4-173, 5-206, 6-299, 7-304, 8-354.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10-1-63-1, Jaspit Bumrah 9-0-81-2 (1w, 1nb), Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-45-1, Hardik Pandya 6-0-60-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-0-65-3 (2w), Kedar Jadhav 5-0-45-0 (1w).

Result: India win by 15 runs, lead series 2-0.

Toss: England.

Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka, and Anil Chaudhary, India.

TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

