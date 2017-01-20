Yuvraj, Dhoni smash centuries as India hit 381 vs. England

CUTTACK, India (AP) " It all started so well for England.

And then India batting legends Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni came together in a towering 256-run partnership to put England to the sword with an overall total of 381-6 in the second ODI.

Put into bat, India got off to another poor start as in the first ODI in Pune. Chris Woakes (4-60) struck twice in the third over, removing both Lokesh Rahul (5) and Virat Kohli (8), both caught by Ben Stokes at second slip.

Woakes then bowled Shikhar Dhawan (11) as India slipped to 25-3 in the fifth over. It brought Singh and Dhoni together, and they weren't separated until the 43rd over.

They looked to get set early in the partnership as India reached a modest 41-3 at the end of first ten overs. Their 50-partnership came off 69 balls.

Singh reached his half-century off 56 balls as India passed 100 in the 22nd over. Dhoni reached his half-century off 68 balls as their 100-partnership came off 118 balls.

Well set by then, they started accelerating and India's 200 came up in the 25th over, laying the foundation of a tall score.

Their 200-partnership came off 193 balls, with the second hundred runs herein scored off only 75 balls.

Singh brought up his 14th ODI hundred off 98 balls, and went on to score his highest score in this format. His highest score prior to this was 139 against Australia in Sydney (2004), while he had last scored an ODI hundred against West Indies at Chennai in the 2011 World Cup.

He was finally out for 150 runs, caught behind off Woakes. In all, he faced 127 deliveries in all, inclusive of 21 fours and three sixes.

At the other end, Dhoni reached his tenth ODI hundred off 106 balls. In doing so, he became the first Indian batsman to hit 200 sixes in this format. Overall, he scored 134 runs, hitting 10 fours and six sixes, whilst facing 122 balls.

He was last man dismissed in the 48th over, caught in the deep off Liam Plunkett (2-91), after pushing India's score past 350. In between, Kedar Jadhav (22) threw his bat around to get quick runs, before holing out to deep midwicket off Plunkett as well.

Hardik Pandya (19 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (16 not out) then added 23 quick-fire runs to set an improbable target for England.