Australia-Pakistan Scoreboard

PERTH, Australia (AP) " Scoreboard Thursday at the end of third one-day international between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Hazlewood 4

Sharjeel Khan b Head 50

Babar Azam c Handscombe b Hazlewood 84

Asad Shafiq c Khawaja b Head 5

Shoaib Malik c Wade b Stanlake 39

Umar Akmal c Wade b Hazlewood 39

Imad Wasim c Head b Cummins 9

Mohammad Rizwan not out 14

Mohammad Amir not out 4

Extras (7lb, 8w) 15

TOTAL (for 7 wickets) 263

Overs: 50.

Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-85, 3-99, 4-162, 5-222, 6-244, 7-246.

Did not bat: Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.

Bowling: Josh Hazelwood 10-0-32-3 (3w), Billy Stanlake 10-1-55-1 (2w), Pat Cummins 10-1-42-1 (2w), Travis Head 10-0-65-2, James Faulkner 10-0-62-0 (1w)

David Warner c Rizwan b Junaid Khan 35

Continued below.

Related Content Hull hires Marco Silva as manager as club fights relegation Coquelin faces month out, Welbeck could return for Arsenal South Africans quit national team for English club Hampshire

Usman Khawaja c Rizwan b Amir 9

Steve Smith not out 108

Peter Handscombe c Rizwan b Hasan Ali 82

Travis Head not out 23

Extras (1b, 1lb, 5w, 1nb) 8

TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 265

Overs: 45.

Fall of wickets: 1-44, 2-45, 3-228.

Did not bat: Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood, Billy Stanlake.

Bowling: Mohammad Hafeez 6-1-30-0 (1w), Mohammad Amir 10-0-36-1 (1w), Junaid Khan 9-0-58-1 (1nb), Hasan Ali 10-0-62-1, Imad Wasim 8-0-59-0 (3w), Shoaib Malik 2-0-18-0

Umpires: Chettithody Shamshuddin, India, and Simon Fry, Australia.

TV Umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

Result: Australia won by seven wickets; leads five-match series 2-1.