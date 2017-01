PERTH, Australia (AP) " Result Thursday at the end of the third one-day international between Australia and Pakistan at the WACA Ground:

Australia 265-3 in 45 overs (Steve Smith 108 not out, Peter Handscomb 82; Mohammad Amir 1-36) beat Pakistan 263-7 in 50 overs (Babar Azam 84, Sharjeel Khan 50; Josh Hazlewood 3-32, Travis Head 2-65) by seven wickets.