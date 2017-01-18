Ish Sodhi 'rejuvenated' after stunning Big Bash performance

By David Leggat

Ish Sodhi didn't sleep much last night; no surprise there, you don't get six for 11 in a T20 match every day.

New Zealand legspinner Sodhi had a night to savour in the Big Bash League, helping the Adelaide Strikers to a thumping 77-run win over the Sydney Thunder in Sydney.

Only five players have better T20 figures than the Northern Districts spinner who spearheaded the Thunder being rolled for 101, taking six of the last seven wickets.

He's back in New Zealand tomorrow - the Strikers having failed to make the playoffs - and will play against Central Districts in the Ford Trophy match at Hamilton on Sunday.

Sodhi's three-match stint - arranged through New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who was sounded out by former Australian fast bowler, and now rising coach, Jason Gillespie - provided nine for 70, at 9.77 apiece and a fabulous economy rate of 6.08 runs an over.

"It was just another chance to have a crack," Sodhi said from Sydney today.

Whether there's a repeat is unclear. The BBL clashes directly with New Zealand's limited-overs competition so it's a case of when chances come up. Sodhi is grateful to ND for releasing him for the three matches; and that heightened his determination to repay them in the remainder of the domestic summer.

"I've built a really good relationship with everyone here, players and coaching staff. We get on like a house on fire," Sodhi said.

Sodhi said he'd decided to keep his deliveries flat into the pitch and try and cramp the Sydney Thunder batsmen.

"But the wicket was turning and once I got it above the eyeline it became a lot harder to play," he said.

Sodhi's New Zealand career has been hot and cold but he's determined, at 24, to get back into the longer forms of the game, and is heartened by his return last night as it reinforced to him that his determination to stick to his game plan and his philosophy is the right approach.

"I feel it's rejuvenated me," Sodhi said.

He will put his hand up for a shot at the Indian Premier League, with the auction for spots in the competition in Bangalore on February 4.

He's eyeing a chance to play some county cricket in England this year, believing that will benefit his bowling more. He's played 14 tests and 12 ODIs, but wants much more.

"While I'm going pretty well in T20, I still feel I've got a lot to offer in four-day and tests. I've got to keep believing that, and stay true to my bowling."

Best T20 figures:

Avul Suppiah 3.4-0-6-5, Somerset v Glamorgan, Cardiff 2011

Shakib al Hasan 4-1-6-6, Tridents v Red Steel, Barbados 2012

Lasith Malinga 4-1-7-6, Melbourne Stars v Perth Scorchers, Perth, 2012

Ajantha Mendis 4-2-8-6, Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Hambantota 2012

Phaphama Fojela 3-2-1-9-6, Border v Easterns, East London, 2014

Ish Sodhi 3-3-0-11-6, Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder, Sydney, 2017.

