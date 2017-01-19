Cricket: Aucklanders go top of one-day table

By Niall Anderson

Auckland and Wellington maintained their smooth starts to the one-day season, with both picking up their second victories of the Ford Trophy domestic cricket campaign.

Auckland lead the competition with nine points after backing up their emphatic opening win with a more challenging 19-run victory over Otago at Eden Park No2.

Following his debut innings of 152 on Sunday, Sean Solia smacked 84 off 73 balls to set up a strong platform, as Auckland reached 257 all out.

He was aided by the returning Robbie O'Donnell (42) and late hitting from Donovan Grobbelaar (45 from 40 balls), but quality bowling from Anaru Kitchen (4-23) and Jimmy Neesham (4-58) gave Otago's deep batting line-up an attainable total.

They looked on track at 120-2, but spin duo Rob Nicol and Tarun Nethula claimed five wickets between them to peg the contest back in Auckland's favour.

Lockie Ferguson then overcame an erratic display which saw him bowl 10 wides to wrap up the tail.

Wellington are one point behind after eking out a four-wicket win over Central Districts. A powerful CD batting line-up could manage only 212-9 at McLean Park, with Josh Clarkson, 19, continuing his strong start to the campaign by top-scoring with 68.

Anurag Verma took 5-44 for Wellington, and his side's economical bowling unit seemed to have made things easy for the batsmen.

A 55-ball 50 from Michael Papps and 40 from English import Scott Borthwick had them well on track, but two Blair Tickner wickets and economical spin bowling led by George Worker (3-35) gave the contest some intrigue.

For the second time in four days, Luke Woodcock (63) came to the rescue, starting slowly but safely as he eventually dragged Wellington above an always-accessible run rate.

Northern Districts occupy third spot after crushing Canterbury by nine wickets. Debutant Brett Randell, 21, proved it was a day for the youngsters, claiming 4-38 as Northern routed Canterbury for just 137 and made quick work of the chase.

- NZ Herald