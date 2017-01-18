Cricket: Young talent to the fore in Ford Trophy

By Niall Anderson

Auckland and Wellington have maintained their smooth starts to the one-day season, with both sides picking up their second victory of the Ford Trophy campaign.

Auckland lead the competition with nine points after backing up their emphatic opening win with a more challenging 19-run victory over Otago.

Young batsman Sean Solia again was the star of the show for Auckland. Following his debut innings of 152 on Sunday, Solia smacked 84 off 73 balls to set up another strong platform.

He was aided by the returning Robbie O'Donnell (42) and late hitting from Donovan Grobbelaar (45 from 40 balls), but quality bowling from Anaru Kitchen (4-23) and Jimmy Neesham (4-58) gave Otago's deep batting lineup a chaseable total.

They looked on track at 120-2, but spin duo Rob Nicol and Tarun Nethula claimed five wickets between them to peg the contest back in Auckland's favour.

Lockie Ferguson then overcame an erratic display which saw him bowl 10 wides to wrap up the tail and keep Auckland atop the ladder.

Wellington are one point behind after eking out a four-wicket win over Central Districts.

A powerful CD batting lineup could only manage 212-9 at McLean Park, with powerful 19-year old Josh Clarkson continuing his strong start to the campaign by top scoring with 68.

Anurag Verma took 5-44 for Wellington, and his side's economical bowling unit seemed to have made things easy for the batsmen.

A 55-ball 50 from Michael Papps and 40 from English import Scott Borthwick had them well on track, but two Blair Tickner wickets and economical spin bowling led by George Worker (3-35) gave the contest some intrigue.

For the second time in four days, Luke Woodcock came to the rescue, starting slowly but safely as he eventually dragged Wellington above an always-accessible run rate.

The veteran all-rounder finished unbeaten on 63, and Verma chipped in with the bat to guide the Twenty 20 champions home with eight balls to spare.

Northern Districts occupy third spot after crushing Canterbury by nine wickets. 21 year old debutant Brett Randell proved it was a day for the youngsters, claiming 4-38 as Northern routed Canterbury for just 137.

Scott Kuggeleijn (2-36) and Brett Hampton (3-24) also contributed as Canterbury collapsed from 80-2, with only 20 year old Jack Boyle providing any resistance with 40.

ND made quick work of the chase, with openers Joe Carter (64) and Dean Brownlie (55 not out) sealing a bonus point victory. ​

