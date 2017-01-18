Cricket: Brendon McCullum's perfect response to sledge

Despite being suspended from last night's Big Bash clash, Brendon McCullum still proved to be a hit.

The Brisbane Heat skipper and Black Caps great had to sit out his team's seven wicket win over the Melbourne Stars last night, following a slow over rate under his charge in the Heat's previous game.

McCullum watched the encounter from the team dugout and was confronted by commentator Damien Fleming over allegations that the Kiwi was happy to miss the match so he could work on his golf game.

On a recent podcast with Australian broadcaster Mark Howard, called The Howie Games, McCullum revealed he played 21 rounds of golf during the Black Caps' run to the 2015 Cricket World Cup final.

Fleming jokingly questioned McCullum over where his priorities lay during last night's game which produced an almighty McCullum sledge.

Fleming: Baz, how do you respond to criticism from your teammates - I don't need to mention names, they would be disappointed - Nathan Reardon, saying you were happy to miss a (BBL) game to get your golf game going?

McCullum: Is that what he said? Good to know that. It's good to know these things.

Fleming: He said you needed to work on your chipping.

McCullum: Not just my chipping. Driving, putting, all my play actually. I won't say I am upset about missing the game. I still had the luxury of playing some beautiful golf courses here in Melbourne. It's quite hard when you play golf with "Reardo" - he is a gun golfer but he is the tightest man alive so trying to get him to pay for anything is impossible.

It's McCullum one, Reardon nought after this banter. And possibly a drop down the order as well for the Aussie batsman.

