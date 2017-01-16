Cricket: Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran's hits one-handed, slipping over six

With four days remaining in the inaugural Desert T20, the competition will struggle to produce a better highlight than Najibullah Zadran's one-handed, slipping over six against the United Arab Emirates.

Zadran played the shot of his life as Afghanistan claimed a thrilling five-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates on Monday.

In a thrilling victory, the Afghans required 20 runs from the final two overs. They did it with an over to spare.

If you watch nothing else tonight...you MUST watch this...it may not be elegant but it gets the job done! pic.twitter.com/VURBjSYWKb — Desert T20 Cricket (@Desert_T20) January 16, 2017

When Najibullah Zadran hit a six over extra cover, one-handed while slipping over, the game was over for the United Arab Emirates.

The miraculous shot sent the crowd into a frenzy. According to The National's Paul Radley, the shot caused some fans to throw their headscarves or hats into the air, play pipes, play drums and get up and dance, proudly waving their Afghan colours.