List of records and milestones set in Black Caps' historic test win

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson celebrates his 15th century. Photosport
A number of records and milestones were broken during the Black Caps' historic seven wicket win over Bangladesh yesterday.

- 595 is the most runs scored in the first innings by a losing side. The old mark, 586, was set by Australia in 1894-95.

- Shakib Al Hasan's 217 in the first innings was the highest individual score for Bangladesh.

- His partnership of 359 with Mushfiqur Rahim for the fifth wicket was Bangladesh's highest in tests.

- It was the third straight test at the Basin Reserve that a visiting batsman scored a double century (Kumar Sangakkara 203, Adam Voges 239) and the fifth time a test player has passed 200 at the ground since the start of the 2014 season.

- It was also the highest fifth wicket partnership on New Zealand soil.

- The 595-8 declared was Bangladesh's highest score against New Zealand.

- The aggregate of 1511 runs is a test record for the Basin Reserve.

- Tom Latham's 177 was the second highest score by an opener at the Basin.

- It was the first time since 2008 that New Zealand had successfully chased a target of more than 200. That was also against Bangladesh, in Chittagong, when they scored 317-7 to win.

- Kane Williamson scored his 15th and fastest test century, bringing up the milestone in 84 balls.

- Ross Taylor and Williamson scored the fastest 150-plus partnership in the fourth innings of a test. The pair put on 163 in 25.2 overs.

- NZ Herald

