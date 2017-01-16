David Leggat: Banning bouncers a bad idea

By David Leggat

Whenever a batsman is struck on the helmet one name rushes to mind - Phil Hughes.

The Australian lefthander's death in late 2014 after being struck behind an ear had a numbing effect on the world game. The inevitable calls to ban the bouncer flowed.

When Bangladesh's captain, Mushfiqur Rahim, received a nasty blow on the back of his helmet, the calls came again. Treat bouncers, or short-pitched bowling, the way rugby officials are treating the head high tackle, was one popular thread.

One problem: head hunting rugby tacklers aren't employing a legitimate tactic, it's dangerous and deserves punishment; fast bowlers examining a batsman's technique, or his intestinal fortitude, are.

You cannot ban the bouncer. End of story.

A detailed study into batting techniques might be a start. Are they contributing to the number of balls cracking helmets?

It may be the years fading away but there seem far more strikes on the lid than there used to be.

Too many batsmen seem to take the position of ''see ball, hit ball" without going about how to play the hook, or pull, shots correctly.

The attitude seems more gung-ho these days, and perhaps that comes down to the advent of T20 cricket, the demands for more entertainment and assertiveness.

Fast bowlers and short-pitched bowling have been around since WG Grace was trimming his beard before the turn of the 20th century.

Neil Wagner seemed the chief culprit in Bangladesh eyes. He delivers a high percentage of short pitched deliveries, but manages to escape sanction from umpires.

The rules of the game state that two bouncers per over are permissible. A bouncer is deemed a ball flying through above shoulder height.

Much of Wagner's attack is concentrated on the area around chest height. It's a fine line and requires a degree of skill to remain threatening without incurring umpiring sanctions.

Mushfiqur received treatment at Wellington hospital and was cleared of any serious injury.

The International Cricket Council has ruled that from February 17, all players in men's and women's internationals who choose to wear a helmet must opt for the longwinded British Standard BS7928:2013 model. The New Zealand team have helmets which comply.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson confirmed Wagner did get a warning from the umpires.

"You never like to see someone in an ambulance on a cricket field but nice to see he's okay," Williamson said of Mushfiqur.

But he defended the use of short pitched bowling, and made the point that not that long ago there were far fewer restrictions on them.

''It's a tactic to get players out and it is unfortunate.

''Thank goodness we've got a lot better safety equipment. It's one of those unfortunate things.

''Often you go through a test match and you don't see one, and in this game for whatever reason, Neil Wagner got hit about 10 times and some of the Bangladeshi players got hit.

''It's never nice and it shakes you up."

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal had no beef with the aggressive tactic.

"That's part of the game. You can't complain about it. That was their strategy. I am sure Mushy doesn't have complaints too."

He added, slightly oddly, that when teams come to Bangladesh, ''we know that they don't like playing spin, we'll bowl spin all day, that's what happens."

